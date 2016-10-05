Boy George unwittingly tweets support for Craig Whyte

A Celtic supporter has duped pop star Boy George into tweeting support for former Rangers owner Craig Whyte.

The former Culture Club lead singer quote-tweeted a message in response when asked for “good luck” from Celtic fan Michael Caven.

The tweet sent by Boy George (the Craig Whyte image has been changed due to copyright restrictions). Picture: Twitter

Caven wrote: “Goerge any chance of good luck to my uncle Criag he has to stay strong in the coming weeks Cheers Goerge.”

In the tweet he included a picture of Whyte in a Rangers scarf.

Boy George then responded: “Gotta love your uncle Craig! We wish him well!! :)”

Whyte faces charges of fraud regarding his takeover at Rangers. Earlier this week a trial date was provisionally set for April next year.

