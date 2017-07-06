Big Tax Case: Former Rangers stars who could face huge tax bill

Following Wednesday’s binding verdict in the Big Tax Case involving oldco Rangers, there have been reports that HMRC are ready to go after other clubs and employees who have benefitted from Employee Benefit Trusts (EBTs).

If that is the case, and HMRC have not yet indicated they will target individuals, it could have potential ramifications for a number of former Rangers stars from years gone by. Here are a list of the most notable names who could be levied with a huge bill if the taxman comes calling.

