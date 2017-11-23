Barry Ferguson: Rangers ‘lacking class’ in search for new manager

Barry Ferguson has accused Rangers of “lacking class” in the board’s search for a new manager.

READ MORE - Should Rangers bring Carlos Pena back in from the cold?

Barry Ferguson has been unimpressed by the length of the delay. Picture: Michael Gillen

The ex-Rangers captain questioned why it’s taking the board so long to find a replacement for Pedro Caixinha, and why nobody is taking responsibility.

The BBC Scotland pundit called for someone from the board to come forward and let the fans know exactly what the situation is.

He also queried why Rangers have so far failed to make a move for any of the candidates on the “doorstep”, including Derek McInnes and Tommy Wright.

He said: “They’re lacking class — the full club. That’s not the Rangers I know. You hear things from a ‘spokesman’ or a ‘spokesperson’.

“Somebody come out and face the music — let the fans know what’s going on, like what the finances are all about. But the main thing just now is that the fans are wanting to know who they’ve got in their minds to be the next Rangers manager. Because I’ll tell you what, it needs to be the right guy.

“There are one or two that are right on our doorstep — a Derek McInnes or a Tommy Wright. Or even Alex McLeish, an old manager.

“But go out and get it sorted. Let Graeme Murty go back to his Under-20s, because we’ve a transfer window coming up and we need to get it sorted quickly.”

READ MORE - Ex-Rangers flop Joey Barton received record I’m A Celebrity offer