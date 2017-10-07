Barry Ferguson: I thought Walter Smith was going to kill me

Have your say

Barry Ferguson once answered Walter Smith back and came to instantly regret it, believing the ex-Rangers boss was going to kill him.

In a preview of an interview with Open Goal, Ferguson opened up about the fearsome former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager.

Ferguson was being quizzed by host Simon Ferry about Graeme Souness and his time at Blackburn Rovers, where Souness organised a 5-a-side tournament and “done” Dwight Yorke because the two were not getting on.

While Ferguson called Souness a “tough cookie” he brought it back around to Smith who made Ferguson “s**t” himself.

“Walter Smith was more fierce than him,” he said. “I feared Walter more than I did Souness.”

When asked if he ever answered him back, Ferguson gave a succinct answer.

“I tried once,” he said. “I thought he was going to kill me. Seriously. I s**t myself.”

The full interview will be released by Open Goal on Monday.