Barrie McKay says he was ‘surplus to requirements’ in goodbye tweet

Barrie McKay claims he was “surplus to requirements” at Rangers in a goodbye message to the club’s supporters on social media.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

McKay completed his £500,000 move to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, where he’ll team up once again with former boss Mark Warburton.

It had been suggested that McKay was angling for a move out of Rangers after he rejected a new contract in April and only had 12 months left on his current deal.

However, the 22-year-old winger insists he was told he wouldn’t be part of Pedro Caixinha’s first-team plans, which was a contributing factor in his decision to sign for Forest.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Rangers Big Tax Case latest | invincible Celtic ‘carries no clout’ | Graham Dorrans arrives

He wrote: “Sad to be announcing that after 6 years I will be leaving Rangers Football Club.

“It has been a memorable journey of highs and lows. From scoring at Peterhead in League 2, to the goal against Celtic Scottish Cup semi final. I will remember being part of the squads who managed to return Rangers back to their rightful place in the top league of Scottish Football and competing in Europe.

“Recently it was made clear to me that I was perhaps surplus to requirements at the club, that’s football and you need to move on.”

READ MORE - Five things we learned from Progres Niederkorn 2 - 0 Rangers