Ally McCoist: There’s a lack of leaders in Rangers dressing room

Ex-Rangers boss Ally McCoist doesn’t think there are enough leaders in the Ibrox dressing room.

Reports from first-team meetings have been leaked to the press in recent weeks, including the decision to send Kenny Miller to train with the Development Squad before the trip to Hamilton.

Speaking on the BT Sport broadcast, McCoist believes the burden of responsibility falls not only on the manager but the players as well.

He said: “You need to find who it is and get rid of them, simple as. It’s the first thing you should do as a manager. You can’t have leaks in the dressing room.

When asked whether players should take some responsibility McCoist said: “Absolutely! 100 per cent the players should be policing it but, with all due respect, look at the Rangers dressing room the now, I’m not sure there are enough leaders or people who have the mental strength to lead the dressing room.”

