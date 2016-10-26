Ally McCoist: Rangers would be ‘crazy’ to sack Mark Warburton

Ally McCoist believes Rangers would be “crazy” not to stick with manager Mark Warburton.

Former Gers striker and manager McCoist thinks the Ibrox club face “a challenge” to finish second in the Scottish Premiership this season after their promotion last term as Championship winners.

The 61-cap ex-Scotland hitman has urged the Rangers faithful to stay patient and back Warburton to close the gap with Celtic, who edged the Old Firm Betfred Cup semi-final clash 1-0.

“There’s no point in changing things, he’s got to be given a chance,” said McCoist of Warburton’s Rangers situation.

“He had a good season last year, winning that league in a competitive division.

“Where Rangers are at the moment doesn’t surprise me. I expected it to be brutally honest with you.

“It’s not a major shock to me at the moment, because I thought that would be the case, unless they went out and spent a lot of money.

“You’re not going to change managers, it would be crazy, at this stage.”

McCoist insists Rangers must continue to take time to move past the well-documented financial lag on Celtic due to the 2012 liquidation and subsequent spell in the lower leagues.

And the 54-year-old tipped Warburton to keep edging the Ibrox men, who are fifth in a Premiership table led by Celtic, in the right direction.

“Finishing second, it’s a challenge, it’s feasible, but it’s a challenge,” said McCoist, speaking on behalf of Ladbrokes at Wembley Stadium.

“You’ve got to be honest and say you still fancy Celtic to win the league every year.

“Rangers and a few other clubs can beat Celtic in a one-off, but over the course of the season you have to expect Celtic to come through.

“I’m not surprised at all where they are.

“It’s a crazy thing to say for an ex-player and manager who knows exactly what Rangers are all about.

“It probably sounds crazy for me to say it but I think finishing second would be more than acceptable.”

