Alfredo Morelos suggests Rangers can beat Celtic this season

He didn’t find the back of the net in the previous Old Firm clash, but Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos is eyeing goals - and a Rangers victory - when the teams meet again.
Morelos has been in fine form for the Ibrox side but failed to get on the scoresheet at Ibrox last month as Celtic won 2-0 thanks to goals from Tom Rogic and Leigh Griffiths.
But Morelos believes Pedro Caixinha’s side are capable of beating their Old Firm rivals and can do so this season.
Morelos told the Daily Record: “We didn’t manage to get a favourable result this time, but there are at least three more games against Celtic this season. I know we will go and get a good, positive result for Rangers.
“I am very happy personally with the way I have started. At Rangers, we did not start in the best way, but we had a lot of new players and hardly knew each other.
“We lost in Luxembourg, which was very bad. But it was a game where we were unlucky and they were very lucky.
“But we are close to Celtic in the league and have won our last game. We have a positive mentality and goals in our team.”
Morelos will be hoping to keep up his goal tally when Rangers travel to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone this evening.