Alfredo Morelos eyes titles and Falcao link-up ahead of Rangers move

Rangers’ deal for striker Alfredo Morelos has moved a step closer as the forward arrived in Scotland to complete the deal already has his eyes set on titles.

The striker’s arrival could be offset by the departure of Joe Garner, who has been linked with a move to English Championship side Ipswich Town.

The player’s agent Jonne Lindblom uploaded a tweet early this morning with a picture of himself alongside the striker waiting at the airport in Finland, accompanied by the comment: “Let’s get the week started. Interesting times ahead...”

On arrival in Scotland he told STV Sport that his target is to win titles with the club and play for Colombia with Falcao.

“It’s going to be a wonderful experience to be here at Rangers so I’m really happy about it and also about fans welcoming me, sending me lots of support. I’m very happy to be here and to show everyone my scoring skills.

Alfredo Morelos in action Brazil's during an South American under-20 match. Picture: MIGUEL ROJO/AFP/Getty Images

“I come here to Rangers to contribute to the team, to the club and to win some titles which is really important for Rangers.

“I want to continue what I was doing for HJK Helsinki, scoring goals and to contribute to the team which is the most important thing.

“I’m very young, I’m 20 years old so I just hope I can continue making progress here, scoring lots of goals, so I can be selected for my national team and play with Falcao, with James (Rodriguez), and with so many other important players.”

The HJK Helsinki forward has been linked heavily with a move to Ibrox after a productive season in the Veikkausliiga, netting 28 goals in 42 league games. His total figure for the Finnish giants is an impressive 47 goals in 62 having moved from Independiente Medellín in his native Colombia for around £400,000.

He has represented his country at under-20 level six times but will require a work permit for the deal to be ratified.

The striker would become Rangers’ sixth summer arrival, following on the heals of Ryan Jack and the Portuguese quartet of Daniel Candeias, Bruno Alves, Dalcio and Fabio Cardoso.

