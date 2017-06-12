Alfredo Morelos arrives in Scotland ahead of Rangers switch

Rangers’ deal for striker Alfredo Morelos has moved a step closer as the forward arrived in Scotland this morning to complete the deal.

The striker’s arrival could be offset by the departure of Joe Garner, who has been linked with a move to English Championship side Ipswich Town.

The player’s agent Jonne Lindblom uploaded a tweet early this morning with a picture of himself alongside the striker waiting at the airport in Finland, accompanied by the comment: “Let’s get the week started. Interesting times ahead...”

The HJK Helsinki forward has been linked heavily with a move to Ibrox after a productive season in the Veikkausliiga, netting 28 goals in 42 league games. His total figure for the Finnish giants is an impressive 47 goals in 62 having moved from Independiente Medellín in his native Colombia for around £400,000.

He has represented his country at under-20 level six times but will require a work permit for the deal to be ratified.

Alfredo Morelos in action Brazil's during an South American under-20 match. Picture: MIGUEL ROJO/AFP/Getty Images

The striker would become Rangers’ sixth summer arrival, following on the heals of Ryan Jack and the Portuguese quartet of Daniel Candeias, Bruno Alves, Dalcio and Fabio Cardoso.

