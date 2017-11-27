Alex McLeish refutes Rangers link as bookmakers suspend betting

Alex McLeish insists he has had no contact from Rangers after two bookmakers suspended betting on him being named manager.

READ MORE - Why Rangers need to play safe with their next manager

Alex McLeish is the favourite to return to Rangers as manager. Picture: SNS

Scottish league sponsor Ladbrokes closed its book on the Ibrox vacancy after favourite McLeish attracted more bets in the wake of Rangers’ defeat by Dundee on Friday.

But McLeish told The Scottsh Sun: “I would like it to be known that there has been no contact from anyone at Rangers and it’s important that the speculation is put to rest.”

McLeish has been the favourite with several bookmakers even before Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insisted he was staying at Pittodrie last week amid ongoing speculation linking him with a return to Ibrox.

Rangers sacked Pedro Caixinha more than a month ago and have lost their last two games under caretaker boss Graeme Murty.

McLeish was interviewed for the job before Caixinha was appointed in March but lost out and later expressed reservations about some issues which came up in talks with the club.

Paddy Power have also suspended the market on who’ll be next manager at Ibrox, while making a none-too-subtle dig at the club in the process.

A Spokesman said: “We’ve seen big cash for Alex McLeish to return to Rangers – which is the opposite of what he’ll see should he take the job.

“After weeks of stagnation, it’d be pretty underwhelming for the Gers to appoint someone who was already out of work, but that would at least be in keeping with the way the club is run.”

McLeish won seven trophies during four-and-a-half years as Rangers manager from December 2001, including two titles. His most recent managerial job was a short stint at Egyptian side Zamalek early last year.

Rangers face a Premiership double header with Aberdeen this week, hosting the Dons on Wednesday before travelling north for a Sunday meeting.

READ MORE - Motherwell 0 - 2 Celtic: Controversy as Celtic win Betfred Cup