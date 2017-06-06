Alastair Johnston makes return to Rangers board

Alastair Johnston has joined the Rangers PLC board.

The announcement was made on the day that former Rangers owner Craig Whyte was cleared of a fraudulent takeover of the Ibrox club in 2011.

USA-based Johnston, a native Glaswegian, was Gers’ chairman but left after Whyte took charge of the Govan outfit.

A statement released by the Ladbrokes Premiership club read: “The board is delighted to announce that Alastair Johnston has, with immediate effect, accepted its invitation to join the board of RIFC.

“Alastair is a former chairman of Rangers who parted with the club in 2011 pursuant to Craig Whyte’s takeover which he vehemently opposed.

“We can now again benefit from Alastair’s experience of the club’s affairs as well as his long and successful career in the broader sports marketing industry.

“His contributions to the club will play an important part in determining our strategy as we navigate our journey back to the highest echelons of European football.”

