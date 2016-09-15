4th place would be ‘fantastic’ for Rangers, says ex-player

Nigel Spackman believes Rangers fans should temper their expectations for the current season, claiming fourth spot in the table behind Celtic, Hearts and Aberdeen would be a “fantastic” achievement for the Ibrox club.

The former Rangers midfielder made the claims while talking with the Daily Record, insisting last season’s Scottish Championship winners must build their way back to the top slowly instead of expecting a rapid return.

He said: “If Rangers can finish in the top four then it would be a fantastic season for Rangers.

“It’s going to be hard for them to compete and with the budget and size of the squad they have - a lot of these players haven’t played at this level before - then a top four finish would be a good season.

“Hearts and Aberdeen are both decent sides and there’s a lot of building to do for Rangers over the next few years. You can’t just do it in a few months.

