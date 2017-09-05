Lewis Vaughan reviving Raith Rovers after applying fatal blow

Lewis Vaughan is desperate to fire Raith Rovers back to the Championship after playing a massive role in sending them down to League 1.

On loan at Dumbarton last season, Vaughan scored the goal that earned the Sons a point in the second-last game of the league campaign to keep them up and send Rovers into the play-off which they lost to Brechin City.

The 21-year-old is certainly making amends as he has slammed a remarkable 13 goals in nine matches to run away with the Ladbrokes League 1 player of the month award for August.

It’s a Starks Park double as new boss Barry Smith, pictured, has also been crowned manager of the month after an unbeaten start to top the table.

Vaughan said: “That goal didn’t do Raith any favours, but it wasn’t just that because things happen over the course of a season

“I don’t really care about that now. It’s in the past and it’s all about this season.

“After what happened last season we needed go in all guns blazing this season and we’ve started off really well.

“It’s been amazing on a personal note but the whole team has been doing well and long may that continue.

“I’ve got more goals already than I have ever scored in an entire season so it’s been fantastic. I don’t know what the secret is – it’s all been down to great service and play from my team-mates.

“Hopefully we can go straight back up and that would be sweet for me after what happened last season.”

Vaughan watched on as pal Ross Callachan earned his transfer deadline day move to Hearts last week and would love to make the switch to a bigger stage in the future.

He said: I came through the ranks with Ross. We were in the 19s together and we made our debuts at the same time. So, when you see your mates going on to bigger and better things, it makes you want to do the same. “I had heard there was some interest last month but I’m a Raith player and I’m totally concentrating on doing my best for the club.”

Manager Smith said: “The boys have been brilliant and it has been shown in the performances and the results we have had up to now.

“It’s credit to the team as a whole that Ross got the opportunity to go and play for Hearts because, if the team hadn’t been doing well, then he wouldn’t have stood out and people wouldn’t have noticed him.

“We were able to sign John Herron last Friday. He had been training with us for a while so we knew what we were getting.

“With Ross moving we had some money to bring John in and he will be a good addition because he has good experience.

“We were also able to bring in Dario Zanatta on loan from Hearts and I think he will offer something different for us.”