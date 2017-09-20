Watch footage of Rangers fans burning stolen Partick Thistle flags

Have your say

Footage has emerged online of Rangers fans burning a flag reportedly stolen from Partick Thistle’s Firhill stadium.

Police confirmed they had launched an investigation after a number of flags were reported stolen from one of the stands used to house Jags fans at the Energy Check Stadium last Friday.

Images on an Instagram account belonging to ‘bears.rfc’ showed masked figures pictured with three Partick Thistle flags with the caption: “Partick Thistle Away.”

The video was posted prior to Thistle’s Betfred Cup clash with the Ibrox side, which the visitors won 3-1 after extra time.

The clip was posted with the description ‘Gers ultras burn partick thistle banner’.

But a number of fans have criticised the so-called Rangers ultras, condemning the theft and attacking them for setting fire to the flag.

A still from the video showing the Partick Thistle flag in flames

One fan replied to the video on Instagram saying: “Embarrassment to your club. Police are coming to get you,” while another added: “The best thing about it is the cops are on your case.”

Partick players Chris Erskine and Ryan Edwards have shared a fan-launched crowdfunding bid to raise money for replacement banners and flags.