Partick Thistle’s oldest fan, Harry Calderhead, dies at 98

Tributes have been paid to Partick Thistle’s oldest fan, Harry Calderhead, who has died at the age of 98.

Affectionately dubbed ‘Harry Bingo’ - a nod to his other love apart from the Jags - Harry had been presented with a golden ticket by the Firhill club, allowing him free entry to games as a reward for his loyalty.

Born in 1919, Harry had supported Partick Thistle for over 70 years, and regularly attended games with his granddaughters Mary and Heather, and granddaughter Cara.

During an interview with Peter Ross for the Guardian earlier this year, Harry explained what Partick Thistle meant to him.

“My life goes around Partick Thistle. And the bingo. See, when Thistle get beat, I go home and I lie in bed and I can’t sleep.

“One thing about Thistle, you’ll always get a good day out. Once you start following them, there’s no other team. There’s no going back.”

A message posted by Partick Thistle on the club’s Facebook page read: “Everyone at the club were devastated to hear that our oldest fan, Harry Calderhead, passed away last night. Our thoughts are with his family & friends.”