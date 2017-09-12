Partick Thistle rename Firhill stadium after sponsorship deal

Partick Thistle have renamed their Firhill stadium as part of a sponsorship agreement.

A six-figure deal will see their ground branded as The Energy Check Stadium at Firhill for the next three years.

Thistle managing director Ian Maxwell said: “It is essential that we continue to explore as many new commercial opportunities as we can and this represents a significant level of new income for the club.

“As a board, we recognise the need to move with the times in order to match the resource available to other clubs.

“But we also recognise the importance of history and tradition in football. So that meant retaining Firhill as part of the new name and I am pleased that Energy Check understood the significance too.”

