Partick inspired by Motherwell’s performance against Celtic

Partick Thistle will take inspiration from Motherwell’s performance against Celtic when they take on the Ladbrokes Premiership champions at Firhill this evening.

Celtic maintained their unbeaten domestic record and made it 37 points from a possible 39 when they won 4-3 at Fir Park last weekend, but Motherwell gave them a serious fright.

Louis Moult put Motherwell two up after latching on to a diagonal ball from Stephen McManus and then Ross MacLean’s cross after the young winger had won the ball off Mikael Lustig. And the hosts went 3-2 up before Celtic won the game late on.

Thistle manager Alan Archibald saw enough to give his side some ideas and hope for their first match against Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic.

“We want to make it as tough a night for the champions as we can,” he said. “We take heart from the way Motherwell played last week and got three goals.

“I think Brendan spoke about rotating players, and maybe they will do that, they made a couple of changes last week. So we are just hoping there is a wee bit of unsteadiness there in relationships because, when he rotates his squad, it’s very much like for like in terms of quality. There is not a lot of weakness there.

“We took heart from the way Motherwell played and hopefully we can do something similar.”

Skipper Abdul Osman added: “We have looked back on the video and seen all the stuff Motherwell did to unsettle them, and we have been practising on that and hopefully we can do something close to that.”

The Jags have not won in their last seven home games but they came close against Rangers two weeks ago, going down 2-1 to two late goals from Joe Dodoo.

Archibald said: “We made it a battle against Rangers, and you want to do that at home. That’s the only blueprint we will take. Every team you play against are totally different and Rangers are not the same as Celtic by any manner of means. They are different in set-up and the style of play.”

Partick have no fresh injuries for the visit of Celtic.