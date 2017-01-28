Inverness CT 0 - 0 Partick Thistle: The Jags move into top six with stalemate

Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Partick Thistle produced a drab goalless draw in their Ladbrokes Premiership clash at Caledonian Stadium.

Little was created and, outside of a few first-half saves from Owain Fon Williams, neither goal was particularly threatened.

It did little for the hosts’ fight against the drop, particularly after Inverness manager Richie Foran had proclaimed it a “must-win” game for his basement side.

Inverness made three changes from the team that beat Elgin a week ago, with Iain Vigurs, Aaron Doran and Scott Boden dropped to the bench and David Raven, Ross Draper and Henri Anier handed starts.

Partick brought in Liam Lindsay, Niall Keown, Ade Azeez and Ryan Edwards, with Danny Devine and Abdul Osman suspended and Kris Doolan and David Amoo dropping to the bench.

After a quiet first 10 minutes, Edwards tested Fon Williams with a 30-yard effort that was clung on to by the big goalkeeper.

Carl Tremarco, Caley Thistle’s top scorer this season with six goals, came close to adding to that tally when he fizzed a header wide from Raven’s cross.

The first clear-cut chance came from Azeez, who should have done far better from close range after Sean Welsh’s cross broke to the former Wimbledon striker, but Fon Williams tipped the shot onto the crossbar.

Fon Williams was an increasingly busy figure in the Caley Thistle goal, getting down well to parry a sweeping Chris Erskine shot.

The hosts were largely lifeless until Lonsana Doumbouya was sacrificed for Vigurs. Inverness pushed Draper forward and he immediately set up Liam Polworth, who saw his shot blocked by Tomas Cerny’s feet, before Vigurs thrashed wide.

The second half offered little in the way of similar promise. The ball spent more time in the air than on the deck and both of Caley Thistle’s best chances were pulled back for infringements.

A dangerous free-kick from Greg Tansey was blown up for a foul by Gary Warren while Anier, chasing a bouncing ball, was flagged for an apparent barge on Callum Booth.

The Jags did eventually introduce Doolan and looked a greater threat, however Fon Williams was not forced into any further saves.

The late arrival of Doran could have turned the game in Caley Thistle’s favour, only for his curling effort to float wide.

