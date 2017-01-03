Former Hearts goalkeeper set to sign for Partick Thistle

Mark Ridgers is set to sign for Partick Thistle in the next few days after turning his back on an American adventure.

The former Hearts, St Mirren and Scotland under-21 goalkeeper, who played for Orlando City last year, has agreed a deal with Alan Archibald’s team until the end of the season.

The newly-married Ridgers turned down the chance of extending his MLS career for another season in Florida, where he trained with Brazilian legend Kaka and Italian player Antonio Nocerino, because he wanted to lay down roots in the UK.

The 26-year-old had been training with boyhood club Ross County since early December and attracted interest from both sides of the border.

Thistle, meanwhile, have allowed midfielder David Wilson to join Stranraer on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has made 23 appearances for the Jags since making his debut at Celtic Park on New Year’s Day 2014.

But he has played just four times for Alan Archibald’s team this term, managing just seven minutes of Ladbrokes Premiership.

He will now join Brian Reid’s Ladbrokes League One strugglers for the remainder of the campaign and could make his debut when the Stranraer host Alloa at Stair Park on Saturday.