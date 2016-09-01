Architect to take up role as ‘scary’ Partick mascot Kingsley

FOOTBALL club chiefs have found a fan to step into the shoes of a “scary” mascot who caused a global stir when he was introduced last year.

Spiky yellow character Kingsley, mascot of Ladbrokes Premiership outfit Partick Thistle, grabbed headlines across the world on his unveiling in June 2015.

As the football transfer window closed on Thursday, officials of the Glasgow club announced they had appointed a “new Kingsley” following a job application process which launched in July.

Craig Dunstable, 38, a lifelong Jags fan from Maryhill, has been selected to step into the suit of the “mono-browed beacon of sunshine”, who was designed by 2013 Turner Prize nominee David Shrigley.

The father-of-four and full-time architect will begin his mascot duties on Saturday when Partick take on St Johnstone at Firhill Stadium.

Mr Dunstable said: “I am absolutely blown away that I will now be donning the Kingsley suit during matches at Firhill.

“I’ve had a lifelong love of Thistle thanks to my late grandfather, Bill.

“As a boy, on Saturday afternoons while my mum and dad were at work, I’d go to the games with my grampa.

“We’d take a game in every week come rain or shine. It was from this point that I fell in love with the team and always wanted to be involved in some way.

“I didn’t expect that I would one day be representing the club as the famous Kingsley and it’s a role I’m ready and proud to take on.”

The job advertisement said employee benefits of the role included receiving a 2016/17 club season ticket, opportunities to travel the country and meeting celebrities like David Hasselhoff and Rachel Riley.

Ian Maxwell, Partick Thistle managing director, said: “Craig had that extra edge to him and he stood out from an early stage - I can’t wait to see him on Saturday at the game.

“He has bags of enthusiasm and, as a lifelong Jags fan, knows the importance of becoming the face of the club and ensuring an electric atmosphere at every game.”

