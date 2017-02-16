Video: Mark McGhee unhappy as fan films him being sent off

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee said he was “disgusted and horrified” with the fourth official after being sent to the stands during the 7-2 defeat by Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The former Dons boss was ejected from the dugout after an hour, but says the decision was a result of fourth official John McKendrick’s overzealous attitude rather than a misdemeanour.

McGhee said: “I’m absolutely disgusted and horrified by the attitude of the fourth official. Before a ball was kicked, he was causing issues that didn’t exist.

“I’m not blaming the referee, because he can only go by what the fourth official said.”

Asked if he would be speaking to referee chief John Fleming, McGhee continued: “John Fleming? I’ll be speaking to a lawyer. I can only think there is an agenda.”

McGhee also took issue with a supporter who filmed him as he took his seat to the stand, footage which has now been widely circulated online.

With his side 4-0 down before his sending off, McGhee admitted his side were outplayed.

“We started badly and never recovered,” he said. “We set ourselves out to play exactly how they played.

“We were aware of the poor quality of the pitch and wanted to keep it simple. We tried to do what they were doing, but they did it better than us.

“The goals were diabolical. It was uncharacteristic, because we lose games but not usually in that manner.”

With a trip to face Celtic looming this weekend, though, McGhee remained in a positive mood.

“We’ll lick our wounds and see what we can do,” he added. “We’ve got an easier game on Saturday!”