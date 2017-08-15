Stephen McManus hangs up boots for coaching role at Motherwell

From the Nou Camp to Ainslie Park, north Edinburgh. Stephen McManus has experienced some of the best stadiums in world football so calling it a day at the temporary home of Edinburgh City might not have been the plan.

In truth, he didn’t decide to retire there and then following a 2-1 Betfred Cup win on the synthetic turf last month. But it now stands as the last appearance in a career spanning 15 years, and which included a last-gasp winner for Scotland over Liechtenstein in one of his 26 caps.

The centre-half was also one of the heroes who helped Scotland beat France in Paris in a famous 1-0 win ten years ago next month.

The surprise news of his retirement was announced yesterday as he prepared to pass on tips to those very much at the other end of their career. McManus, who turns 35 next month, was at Hampden to help welcome a fresh intake of 48 budding footballers as they were inducted into the SFA’s performance school programme.

Now he can only look back at a career that saw him play in the last 16 of the Champions League with Celtic against AC Milan. He also skippered Celtic in the Nou Camp against Barcelona and more recently helped Motherwell stay in the Premiership with a play-off victory over Rangers.

But having been unable to shake off injuries, including a groin complaint sustained last season, McManus has decided to retire and take on a full-time coaching position at Motherwell’s youth academy.

He will assist Stephen Craigan, pictured, with the Motherwell Under-20s side and also continue taking the Under-17s. McManus’s last and indeed only appearance this season came in Motherwell’s win at Edinburgh City in what was his second spell at the club. He has also played for Middlesbrough and Bristol City.

“I spoke to the manager [Stephen Robinson] over the summer and I wanted to give myself the best chance to come back and play,” McManus explained. “After pre-season I felt good in the running but when the other stuff came in I didn’t feel I was at the level I’d been at before.

“The club proposed this opportunity and I felt it was a good long-term option as it’s something I’ve been looking to do for the past few years.

“I spoke to the manager, the staff and the board and I just felt it was the right time. I spent a lot of time deliberating and, after speaking with my family, I felt this was the best way to play it.”

McManus made his first senior appearance for Celtic in a 4-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road just days after his grandfather died in 2004.

“Making my debut for Celtic was special,” he recalled. “My papa [Charles]passed away on the Thursday and I made my debut on the Sunday.

“My dad and both papas had been coming to see me since I was a kid. Sadly he passed away and he never got to see me at any games but my parents and my mum’s dad, Joe, have been able to see my full career.

“The people who have meant the most have been there. I can look back and be proud of what I’ve achieved.”