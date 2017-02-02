Scott McDonald has red card appeal dismissed

Motherwell striker Scott McDonald has had his red card appeal thrown out by a Scottish FA disciplinary tribunal.

The Australian was sent off for serious foul play during the first half of Motherwell’s 2-0 defeat against Rangers on Saturday after lunging in on visiting attacker Kenny Miller.

Motherwell felt the red card was harsh and appealed the decision, but the panel have agreed with referee Willie Collum’s verdict.

It means the Fir Park side will be without the influential forward for their next two league matches against Hearts and Aberdeen.

