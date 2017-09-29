Prolific Louis Moult admits Motherwell took a gamble on him

In-demand striker Louis Moult feels he owes Motherwell after an uncertain summer at Fir Park.

Moult was regularly linked with a move away from the club – Aberdeen were keen to sign him – and he is out of contract at the end of the season, but that will not stop him from giving his all.

The 25-year-old, who has played for nine clubs in his short career, has scored 45 goals at Motherwell since joining two years ago, and he admits the influence of manager Stephen Robinson has had a huge impact on his time in Scotland.

“I have massive respect for him, and [former manager Ian] Barraclough at the time – they bought me,” he said.

“This football club took a bit of a gamble on me. They don’t pay for many players and they paid for me, so it’s a massive compliment and I do feel like I need to repay this football club. I feel like I’ve been doing that and I’ll continue to do that.”

Motherwell host Partick this afternoon and Thistle midfielder Ryan Edwards is hoping to force his way on to the international scene with Australia. Edwards was called up to a 30-man squad in March, but has since failed to make squads for the Confederations Cup or subsequent World Cup qualifiers.

However, he knows he is not too far away. “I’d love to be involved,” he said. “But since last March it hasn’t been the case. The midfield is the strongest part of the squad, so it’s going to be difficult but to be honest I feel like I’m close and within touching distance.”