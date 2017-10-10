Player of the month Louis Moult eyes lucrative summer move

Louis Moult is determined to make the most of his final few months with Motherwell – and help maximise his future earnings.

The frontman has told the club he will be moving on when his current deal ends next summer but the 25-year-old insists there is no danger he will down tools early.

Instead, Moult knows the best way for him to ensure he gets the best possible offer for his young family when his three-year stay with the Steelmen does come to an end is to continue banging in the goals.

So far it is proving a successful ploy having landed the Ladbrokes Premiership player of the month prize for September after scoring five goals.

Moult – linked with moves to Rangers, Aberdeen and a number of English clubs in recent months – said: “It’s my career and it’s a short one. I’ve got to make the best of it. I’ve got to provide for my fiancee and my kids. I work hard for my family like any other man who goes to work each day. That’s what it’s about.

“I know there was speculation over the summer but it was easier to focus on things once the games came. It’s a little bit harder when it’s the summer and you’re sitting on the beach. Your mind goes into overdrive. But as soon as I got back to playing games, I was totally focused and I think you’ve seen that in my play.

“If you let all that speculation affect your focus, it will affect your performance. I didn’t want that to happen to me.

“The gaffer has helped me with that simply by continuing to pick me. You see clubs dropping players and saying they’ve been affected by what else is going on. But If I’m going to go on to bigger things I can’t be going in the huff.”