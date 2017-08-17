Motherwell win just one of their three red card appeals

Motherwell have succeeded with just one of their three red-card appeals.

Charles Dunne’s dismissal against St Johnstone was overturned at a Scottish Football Association tribunal, Motherwell announced.

But appeals against Trevor Carson’s sending-off earlier in the game and Dunne’s red card against Ross County three days earlier have both been thrown out.

Carson, who was ordered off after picking the ball up marginally outside his box, will join Carl McHugh on the sidelines when Motherwell host County in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Saturday. McHugh was also sent off during Motherwell’s 4-1 defeat in Perth.

Dunne, who had been twice ruled to have denied a goalscoring opportunity, is free to face County but will miss the Betfred Cup quarter-final against Aberdeen.

The judicial panel tribunal will also hear appeals over red cards for Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack and Hearts forward Isma Goncalves.

