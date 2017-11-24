Motherwell release stirring video ahead of Betfred Cup final

Motherwell FC have released a video ahead of the Betfred Cup final, when the Steelmen will hope to lift their first silverware since the early nineties.

The emotional video, dubbed ‘Time for New Heroes’, begins with shots of Motherwell, and a voiceover saying: “Motherwell - this is our town. Forged from steel but made by the people who call this place home.”

Motherwell haven’t won a major trophy since they lifted the Scottish Cup in 1991 with a 4-3 extra time victory over Dundee United.

The video plays heavily on the 26-year-wait the Steelmen have had to get their hands on another trophy.

The voiceover continues: “We‘ve had our tough times. Trade, jobs, livelihoods taken away. But we always find a way to pick ourselves up.

“And standing tall above us all is a beacon of hope; a source of joy, pride, nerves and excitement that cannot be matched.

“And in our football club we can find a sense of purpose. A team who fight for every ball like their lives depend on it. Fighting for their own success, fighting for the pride of our town.

“Players from England, Ireland, France, Australia, Burundi, and Bellshill. Players we’ve taken to our hearts, and who’ve taken us to theirs, all playing for one thing: for you.

“The fans who follow through thick and thin, and who take pride in supporting their local team, who’ve been to Dingwall on a Wednesday night, who follow every week from lands afar, and who pass their love on to new generations to endure.

“And they’ll play to end the wait - 26 years to see a new captain climb those Hampden steps, to hold aloft a trophy to bring home for us to line the streets to see.

“Few will give us a hope in hell’s chance. But on Sunday, we will fight, and fight, and fight; just one last push and it can be our time.”

The two-minute clip ends with the words ‘Time for new heroes’ in a stirring call to arms.

The video, masterminded by the Fir Park media team, has been hailed by Motherwell fans and supporters of other clubs, who have praised the emotional clip.