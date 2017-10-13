Motherwell ink new deal for highly-promising youngster Allan Campbell

Motherwell have secured new Scotland Under-21 international Allan Campbell on a four-year contract.

The 19-year-old midfielder has established himself as a first-team regular under Stephen Robinson and made his debut with the national under-21s against England this month.

Campbell, who has committed to Fir Park until 2021, told the club’s official website: “It’s been a great few weeks for me, but my aim was to firstly get into the Motherwell team and everything else has been a bonus, really.

“I owe a lot to the manager, he’s given me a chance and I really appreciate that and I want to play well for him and keeping proving myself to everyone.”

Campbell has been a key player in Motherwell’s recent good form, winning five of the seven games he has been involved in this season. Another has been centre-back Peter Hartley, who has netted twice in three games.

The on-loan Blackpool defender is relishing the new experience in Scotland and has seen nothing to fear from Motherwell’s next two opponents, Hamilton and Rangers. Motherwell tackle Hamilton on Saturday, and the Steelmen then face Rangers in their Betfred Cup semi-final on October 22.

The 29-year-old Hartley went on a spying mission ahead of this weekend’s Lanarkshire derby at the SuperSeal Stadium, where he will play his first professional game on an artificial pitch.

Hartley said: “In England, I have played against practically every striker in the lower leagues, but here I have never really played against any of the players.

“It’s good to watch them and see what they are good at and what they are not good at, and then it’s like a game of chess on a Saturday.

“I went to the Hamilton-Rangers game to see both teams. It looked weird. It was 4-1 but you could see the surface wasn’t helping either team. You would think Hamilton would have that little edge with the fact they play on that every other week.

“I don’t know whether it was a bad game for them but it just looked like both teams weren’t at the races. Obviously Rangers won 4-1 but still, it wasn’t a great game. I fancy our chances.”

Hartley was surprised to see such a surface in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

“I am surprised because it’s professional level and it does do you more harm than good if you are playing on it every other week like the Hamilton boys are,” the former Hartlepool, Plymouth and Bristol Rovers player said.

“I have trained on it throughout the weeks in England when the weather is bad and it’s not good on your body.

“I’ve no problems with my body but it’s just passing the ball. You can’t really do things you would do on a normal pitch, in the wrong areas. So I’m sure I will play my way into the game and see how the first 20 minutes go.”

