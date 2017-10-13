Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson agrees to contract extension

Motherwell have tied up Stephen Robinson on an extended deal after an impressive start to his spell as Fir Park manager.

Robinson has signed a two-year extension to commit himself until May 2020 after transforming the team and leading them to the Betfred Cup semi-finals.

The 42-year-old took over in March shortly after returning to the club for a second coaching spell and Motherwell sit fifth in the Ladbrokes Premiership after a major turnover of players in the summer.

The former Oldham boss and Northern Ireland assistant told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to have signed this new deal and thank everyone at the club, and the supporters, for the backing they have given me so far.

“There is a real sense of togetherness at the moment and my staff and I work hard every single day to try and make a success of things and to give the directors, staff and, most importantly, the fans a team they can be proud of.”

Chairman Jim McMahon added: “The board has been extremely impressed by Stephen’s approach to his role since returning to the club earlier in the year.

“He told us he would keep the team in the league and he did. He told us he would reshape the squad and continue our player trading policy, which he has.

“He is an extremely focused, dedicated and hard-working guy and we will continue to give him as much backing as we possibly can with a view to achieving our objectives.”

