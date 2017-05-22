Motherwell announce departure of eight first-team players

Motherwell have announced the impending departure of 11 players, including eight members of the first-team squad.

Manager Stephen Robinson has immediately set about reshaping his team, with squad regulars Craig Samson, Lee Lucas, Joe Chalmers and Stephen Pearson among those to be released at the end of their current contracts. Defender Zak Jules has returned to Reading following the conclusion of his loan deal.

Striker Scott McDonald is set to leave the club, though Motherwell insist this was out of their hands as McDonald decided against taking up a player-option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Academy graduates Craig Moore and David Ferguson will not be offered new deals, while under-20s players Dylan Mackin, Tom Fry and Jordan Pettigrew will also leave.

Five under-20s starlets have been in discussions with the club about signing new contracts. The same goes for first-team members Lionel Ainsworth, Keith Lasley and goalkeeper Russell Griffiths.

