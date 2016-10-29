Motherwell 4 - 1 Ross County: Mark McGhee is all smiles

Ross County slumped to second bottom the Premiership after a lacklustre performance against a revitalised Motherwell side, who were slick, direct and creative from first whistle to last.

Beaming Well boss, Mark McGhee, who watched his side move up to ninth, said: “On Friday at training I sensed there was an appetite to turn it around. I said to them in the dressing room they have proven bounce back ability.”

“The experienced players stepped up and made a difference. We have another 22 games to get us in the top six.”

Motherwell, with just one win in their past ten outings, made a superb start, taking the lead after just eight minutes. County defender Kenny Van Der Weg was late in a challenge on Chris Cadden just outside the area on the right. Lionel Ainsworth, with pinpoint accuracy, swung over the free-kick and veteran Scott McDonald, pictured, rose to head past goalkeeper Scott Fox from six yards for his fifth goal of the season.

Well deservedly went two up in 31 minutes when Moult cut in from the left and from an acute angle fired low to the near post for the luckless Van Der Weg to turn the ball into his own net.

The Staggies were three down six minutes after the break when Richard Tait burst down the right, cut inside and lashed a fierce right foot drive high into the net for his first goal for the club.

Well bagged a fourth in 62 minutes with a superbly worked goal. Answorth drilled his way forward and took a return pass at the edge of the box from McDonald to run past the static Dingwall defence, round Fox and tap the ball into the empty net.

County pulled one back in 78 minutes, but it was scant consolation, when substitute Alex Schalk volleyed in a Marcus Fraser cross from the right.

Jim McIntyre, whose side have now gone nine games without a win, said: “We didn’t do our job and were punished. It just wasn’t good enough. We have still got to defend better. These individual errors are giving us a mountain to climb.”