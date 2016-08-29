Mark McGhee: Louis Moult return crucial for Motherwell

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee is looking forward to the return of Louis Moult after his side drew a blank against Dundee.

Moult is yet to feature in the Ladbrokes Premiership this season after undergoing groin surgery but the former Wrexham striker, who hit 18 goals in his first season at Fir Park, is due to return after the international break.

Motherwell dominated the first half of their goalless draw against Dundee, but their best work was outside the box and they failed to test Scott Bain until after the break.

McGhee, pictured, said: “The clean sheet was good and there was a lot of good play but we’re still weak on the bench – we don’t have a lot to bring on who can go on and win us the game.

“We need to get our missing boys back and they will be available again after the break. It gives Steven Hammell time to get fully fit after his calf problem and Louis Moult should be back in full training next week – and that will help.

“You only need to superimpose Louis Moult at his best on that game and we win the game, there is no doubt in my mind about that.

“So we are really looking forward to getting Louis back and already Jacob Blyth has started and we’ve been working with him, but Moulty will make a difference to us.”

Dundee kept their first Premiership clean sheet in ten games, aided by debutant Kevin Gomis, who impressed at centre-back following his move from Nice.

Manager Paul Hartley was encouraged by their second-half display. “Overall the team were great because it’s not an easy place to come,” he said. “A point and a clean sheet away from home, we have to build on that.

“I thought we did enough to win it, especially the second half. We were on the front foot and had some really good situations where we should have done better in the final third, but [Faissal] El Bakhtaoui was a threat and [Mark] O’Hara was getting forward. So if we can just do better in the final third and take the chances, I think we’ll be fine.”

Hartley is still waiting on an answer from Tom Hateley after offering the former Motherwell player a contract, but faces opposition from Hibernian and Partick Thistle as well as clubs in England.

“We want to hear back before the window on Wednesday,” he said. “We’ll be bringing a couple of ­players in.”