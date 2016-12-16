Louis Moult calls for different approach from Motherwell

Louis Moult admits Motherwell might have to come up with something different to end their difficulties against St Johnstone.

Motherwell have won just one of their last eight games against the Perth side ahead of their trip to McDiarmid Park today.

Moult played in a 2-0 victory almost a year ago but the other four games between the sides during his time at Fir Park have had identical outcomes: Motherwell took the lead but lost 2-1 each time.

Moult said: “They are a tricky side to play against. I think every time I have played against them we have gone one up and lost 2-1. I can’t remember any other score against them.

“They have such a strong mentality as a group, big and physical. They have a way of playing and they stick to it and it works. We have got to go there and maybe approach it a little bit differently to other games, to try and catch them out in a sense.”

Motherwell have not taken any points this season against the top five teams and endured frustration on Tuesday when the Pittodrie floodlights failed moments into their game with Aberdeen. But it could allow Stephen McManus, Chris Cadden and Scott McDonald to overcome knocks.

St Johnstone captain Steven Anderson has identified Moult and McDonald as Motherwell’s main threats as the Perth look to build on recent good form.

Since losing 4-2 to Ross County last month manager Tommy Wright has ordered his side to refocus on the basics of defending and that has paid dividends after they shut out both Inverness Caley Thistle and Aberdeen on the way to a four-point haul.

“The gaffer told us to get back to basics and that’s what we have been doing since then,” Anderson said.

“We need to be focused again this weekend against Motherwell. Scott McDonald is a very good player up top, while Louis Moult is a right good player who scores goals.”