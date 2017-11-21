‘Go and play basketball,’ Peter Hartley tells Motherwell critics

Motherwell defender Peter Hartley has told their critics to switch to basketball if they do not like the team’s physical approach.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers recently revealed he spoke to the Scottish Referees’ Association about his concerns over the way Motherwell’s Betfred Cup semi-final victory over Rangers was officiated.

We don’t want to be sweating on the coach to Hampden, YouTube-ing how to do a Windsor Knot... we’re not a ‘suits’ type of team Peter Hartley

Both Motherwell striker Louis Moult and Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso suffered injuries from flailing elbows and the latter has not played a first-team game since.

Hartley was booked for an uncompromising challenge on Alfredo Morelos and he is not about to tone down his approach ahead of Sunday’s final against Celtic.

The on-loan Blackpool player said: “It’s a contact sport, isn’t it, football? Go and play basketball if you want to play a non-contact sport.

“Listen, we are a physical team. If we try and play Celtic at their game, they are going to beat us. We have got to play our game. Being physical, and getting on to second balls, being well organised, being well -drilled, it’s what we’re about and what the gaffer takes pride in. So we’re not going to change the way we are.”

Hartley sensed Motherwell could achieve something special as soon as he signed for Stephen Robinson’s team at the end of August.

“From day one, the first training session,” the 29-year-old said. “I saw the standard the gaffer set in training, the standard of the boys here, and the will to win and the will to learn.

“We’ve got no - I know it’s an easy thing to say in football - bad eggs. But we are a hard-working, honest group of lads, very grounded, take every day as it comes, go into every game with no fear. And we just go out there and give everything we’ve got and what happens, happens.

“If you think about the outcome too much it can make you play within yourselves. I feel like we have just got to go out there and be fearless, and do the job we are given to do, most importantly.”

Motherwell’s grounded approach is exemplified by the players’ rejection of the offer of new suits for the occasion.

“That’s not for us, the suits and stuff,” Hartley said. “That doesn’t win you a game. We are not a ‘suits’ type of team.

“We don’t want to be sweating on the coach driving to Hampden and YouTube-ing how to do a Windsor Knot and stuff like that. We will wear a tracksuit, turn up and do what we’re there to do, which is play football, and hopefully we will come out with a result.

“I fully believe we can get a result. We have shown we are no pushover. It’s not a fluke that we beat Aberdeen 3-0 because we have scored five goals against Aberdeen now in three games. I know Celtic are a completely different team to Aberdeen but we are going out there with full belief. We’ll get a game plan and I’d like to think we will execute it.”