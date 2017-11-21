Ex-Airdrie boss Eddie Wolecki Black named new Motherwell Ladies coach

Motherwell have appointed former Airdrie boss Eddie Wolecki Black as their new ladies team manager.

The 52-year-old was forced to step down from his Diamonds post last year after suffering a stroke during a Ladbrokes League One clash with Cowdenbeath.

• READ MORE - Airdrie boss recovering after stroke

But now Fir Park chiefs have offered Wolecki Black a route back into the game.

He has previous experience of working in women’s football, having enjoyed a record-breaking four-year stint in charge of Glasgow City which saw him lead the side to four straight league titles.

“I’m delighted to be honest,” the former Montrose forward, who has defied doctors who warned he may not regain the ability to walk or even talk after his stroke, told Motherwell’s official website.

“I’ve been waiting for an opportunity to come back in, I’d obviously been looking around and had been unsuccessful in one or two applications.

“But I was contacted by [Well chief operating officer] Alan Burrows, we had some conversations which have led to this day so I’m very keen now just to get started.”

Burrows added: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Eddie to the club and believe it’s a huge coup for us to get him here.

“Not only is he a hugely respected and qualified coach with experience at various levels, I can see a real huge hunger and determination in him to get back involved.

“I’m delighted Motherwell can be a club that can give people the chance to get their lives back on track after a setback.

“I am certain Eddie will build on the fantastic progress already made within the ladies team as we strive for promotion to the top level.”

• READ MORE - Eddie Wolecki Black aims to polish young Diamonds