Craig Thomson to take charge of Betfred Cup final

Craig Thomson has been appointed to referee the Betfred Cup final between Motherwell and Celtic later this month.

The 45-year-old official will take charge of his fourth League Cup final after refereeing the 2010, 2011 and 2013 finals.

He will be assisted by David McGeachie and Sean Carr while Andrew Dallas has been named the fourth official.

Thomson was the man in the middle for Rangers’ 1-0 victory over St Mirren in the 2010 final, in which the Ibrox side finished the match with nine men after having Kevin Thomson and Danny Wilson sent off, as well as the Gers’ 2-1 extra-time win over Celtic the following season.

He took charge of St Mirren’s 3-2 win over Hearts in 2013 but hasn’t refereed a League Cup final since.