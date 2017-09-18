Watch Jai Quitongo’s stunning goal for Morton vs Queen of the South

A thumping goal by Jai Quitongo helped Morton secure a 2-1 success at Queen of South and climb into third place at the expense of their hosts.

The Greenock side took the lead on 16 minutes when Quitongo set up Ross Forbes and four minutes later doubled their advantage with a wonder strike by Quitongo.

The winger, who was linked with Doncaster Rovers late last year, cut in from the left touchline and surprised everyone by cracking a fierce shot high into the far corner.

Queens were stung but within a minute Derek Lyle gave them a foothold when he turned in a Stephen Dobbie pass.

The hosts pushed for an equaliser but they could not get past Derek Gaston for a second time, with the Morton goalkeeper making top-drawer saves from both Dobbie and Lyle.

Morton boss Jim Duffy said: “Jai scored a terrific goal and gave everyone another glimpse into his potential. He hit a late winner against Dunfermline last weekend so he was full of confidence and willing to try things.”

Home manager Gary Naysmith said: “I am disappointed at the result and a draw would have been fairer. I was disappointed at how we lost the first goal but the second one was world class.”