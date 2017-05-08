United still ‘lively’ after 50-game season says Ray McKinnon

Acutely aware Dundee United are currently marking the 30th anniversary of a season when they played 70 matches, including two legs of a Uefa Cup final, Ray McKinnon stopped well short of proposing fatigue as an excuse.

But the Tannadice manager did remark yesterday that United are on course to hit the 50-game mark this season, whatever the outcome of this week’s play-off quarter-final tie with Morton.

Sadly for United, James Keatings, whose pre-contract capture from Hibs was confirmed yesterday, cannot help out with a mini-season of what is hoped will be another six matches en route to the Premiership, starting tonight at Cappielow.

Keatings, pictured, who has signed a two-year contract, stressed he wanted to score goals for United in the Premiership – “whether it is next season or beyond”.

He has proved a promotion charm for Hamilton Accies, Hearts and now Hibs.

But United must for the time cope with players some might argue have fallen short after finishing third behind Falkirk, who await the winners of this week’s play-off tie.

McKinnon will not accept tiredness as an excuse for any shortcomings. While he did note it’s been a punishing campaign he reported his players looked “lively” in training yesterday morning as they prepared for another two games with Morton – their sixth and seventh against the Greenock side this season, including Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

Both striker Simon Murray and influential defender William Edjenguele are in line to return after suspension, the latter having missed the last two games.

While not everyone has played in every game, this is a stage of the season when fatigue might be expected to set in.

Not at United, where, McKinnon stressed, it isn’t even an option.

Work still needs to be done to accomplish the goal of returning to the top flight at the first time of asking. No team to date has successfully come through three end-of-season play-offs.

“We have played nearly 50-odd games this season,” said McKinnon. “You hear the English Championship talking about the amount of games they have played. We have actually played 50, 50-odd games this season, and we don’t have a big squad.

“But we have tried to manage that squad properly and get their rest and recovery right, along with their training schedule.

“You can train and it can be detrimental to a player. It’s about understanding how they tick. For me, if you want to talk about fatigue, people will start feeling fatigue. Honestly, when I saw them today, they were lively. And that’s the way they’ve been feeling for the last six weeks. I think my squad is in really good condition right now. It’s a real credit to them.”

While results have not always reflected this, McKinnon feels his side are coming into form again at just the right time.

“I think the last six or seven games, we should have won every game,” he said.

“We’ve created enough chances in every game to probably merit winning the seven games.

“So I think we go into these play-offs in good spirits – and I recognise that in the team. Honestly, I saw it today at training. They were so lively.

“I just think that, having hit the post and bar five or six times in the last few weeks, if we get a break in front of goal, if somebody converts a chance or two, we’ll be a real threat.”

McKinnon has experience of play-offs as recently as last season. But the roles were reversed then. He was manager of Raith Rovers, who finished fourth, when they attempted to upset the odds by overcoming third-placed Hibs.

Raith lost out 2-1 on aggregate after falling 2-0 at Easter Road in the second leg.

McKinnon is reassured by the thought of having the second game at home, where United have lost only once this season.

“I’ve got to be honest, our home form has been great,” he said. “The fans have been absolutely brilliant. At the start of the season, we got that message over. Sometimes it was going to be difficult to break teams down, the way they play.

“And, to be fair, they have responded. I think we have only lost one game all season and that’s when we were down to ten men against Hibs. So the home form has been fantastic.

“If we go down there tomorrow and put in a really strong performance, you’d like to think we would come back to Tannadice and give ourselves a real chance.”