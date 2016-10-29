Morton 2 - 1 Ayr: Gary Oliver leaves it late to score winner

Casually referring to this encounter as game of two halves would scarcely do it justice as there were great goals, a litany of cautions, shocking challengesand a late, late comeback win for the home team

Ayr were better from the off, however the spectacular nature of Kevin Nisbet’s brilliant curling finish seven minutes from the break was hard to predict.

Maybe it was a Hampden hangover, whatever the reason Morton never got going in the opening period, however they were markedly better after the break and should have been level midway through the second period when Aidan Nesbitt’s volley was ruled out by the flag of assistant Paul O’Neill; presumably for an offside nobody else inside Cappielow spotted.

The palpable sense of injustice was swiftly eased a little as Morton did finally level, Thomas O’Ware powering home a corner, before rattling the bar minutes later with a near carbon copy.

There was to be a late sting as Morton completed the turnaround, Gary Oliver needed two bites at beating Greg Fleming when one should have sufficed, however he scarcely cared as he sealed the win.