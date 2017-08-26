Morton 0 - 1 Livingston: Danny Mullen nets the winner

Danny Mullen’s goal with an hour gone was enough for Livingston to see off Morton 1-0 and collect their first away win in the Championship.

The visitors had the better chances in the first half with James Penrice almost opening the scoring on four minutes. However, his flicked effort from Danny Mullen’s header landed on the roof of the net.

With 22 minutes gone Scott Pittman robbed Thomas O’Ware and released Nikolay Todorov – however the striker sliced wide and as the Lions continued to press, Pittman’s diving header flashed inches past.

Morton started the second half on top and Robert Thomson sent a shot just over before Neil Alexander made a fine finger-tip stop to deny Bob McHugh.

Just when it looked like home pressure would lead to them taking the lead Livingston scored in simple fashion when Todorov thumped a corner clear and Mullen ran clear to poke the ball home.

Declan Gallagher made a fantastic last-gasp tackle to deny Jai Quitongo an equaliser with 20 minutes left and the vistors held out.