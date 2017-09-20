James McFadden scores four as Queen of the South U20s beat Morton 6-4

Former Scotland striker James McFadden scored four goals as Queen of the South came back from 4-1 down to defeat Morton 6-4 in the Development League West at Palmerston Park last night.

McFadden, who joined Queens on a short-term deal earlier this month, was included in a bid to get him up to speed for the first team.

The two clubs, who finished first and second in the league last season, were both unbeaten ahead of last night’s match but it was Morton who started stronger, the Cappielow side scoring inside the first minute thanks to a Scott Tiffoney effort.

Shaun Rooney equalised for Queens on 11 minutes, before Morton scored three goals in a quarter of an hour, taking a 4-1 lead with less than 30 minutes played.

But McFadden reduced the deficit just after the half hour mark, netting from a deep cross.

Despite the goal rush in the first 45 minutes, the second half didn’t produce any further strikes until the 75th minute, when the game sparked into life once more.

Ross Fergusson made it 4-3 before McFadden scored from the penalty spot two minutes later, and the former Motherwell striker completed his hat-trick less than a minute later, scoring from close range to put Queens in front for the first time in the match.

A shell-shocked Morton attempted to come back despite being a man down after Mitchell Duffy was red-carded for his protests following the penalty decision, but couldn’t prevent McFadden scoring his fourth and the Doonhamers’ sixth of the night as Queens won an astonishing match 6-4.