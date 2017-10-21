Greenock Morton 1 - 1 Dumbarton: Ton fail to move into play-off spot

Honours very even as this River Clyde derby ended with Dumbarton happier with the share of the points than Morton, who as the home team will have been hoping for more – but the dogged determination of the visitors warranted they go back over the Erskine Bridge with something in tow.

Morton were the masters of their own downfall inside five-minutes as Derek Gaston horribly fumbled a harmless Tom Walsh centre at the feet of Sons striker Mark Stewart, who could barely believe his luck as he bundled home.

Dimitris Froxylias nearly doubled the advantage for the visitors with a rasping drive as Stevie Aitken’s extremely well-drilled team bossed what was at times a battle of two teams looking to knock the ball from back to front at every opportunity. Morton saw out the half with only a drive from Jai Quitongo overly exerting Scott Gallacher in the Dumbarton goal.

Different story in the second period as Bob McHugh rounded off a passing move involving Quitongo and Gary Oliver.

Despite this quick-fire equaliser the expected Morton onslaught never truly materialised, with only a Thomas O’Ware fizzer from 30-yards coming close to giving Morton the lead with Dumbarton continuing to pose a threat on the break.

Morton introduced Ross Forbes from the bench and the former Partick midfielder made a massive difference as the hosts finally turned the screw in the latter stages as he then Ricki Lamie brought fine stops out of Gallacher as Morton were frustrated in their search for three points.