Gavin Gunning takes his ball to Greenock Morton

Greenock Morton have signed centre back Gavin Gunning - last seen in Scottish football picking up the ball and walking directly off the park.

The defender began training with Morton recently and impressed manager Jim Duffy enough to earn a contract until January.

The 25-year-old had been without a club since leaving Dundee United following the bizarre incident which had all of Scottish football talking.

Eight months into a second spell with Dundee United - a dismal time for both player and club as United struggled at the foot on the table, on their way to relegation - Gunning picked up the ball while play was still going on and began to walk off the park.

He was instructed to return to the field by then United boss Mixu Paatelainen so United could get a substitute ready while he received treatment.

After a short-time on the deck, Gunning walked off along the side of the pitch towards the tunnel. Mercilessly booed by the United support with each step he took, Gunning decided to sarcastically applaud his own fans, an action which sealed his fate.

United made the decision to terminate his contract, but soon performed a U-turn when Gunning refused to go. Instead, he was allowed to remain at the club until the end of the campaign without playing for the first-team again.

Now, in an ironic twist, he’ll face United twice in the space of a week for his new club. Morton host United in the BetFred Cup this coming Tuesday before Gunning makes his return to Tannadice the following Saturday, where he’s sure to earn a fervent response from the United support.

