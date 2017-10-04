Stefan Effenberg, Mixu Paatelainen and Jorge Costa eye Kilmarnock job

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Stefan Effenberg, ex-Rugby Park manager Mixu Paatelainen and Porto legend Jorge Costa have all thrown their hat into the ring for the Kilmarnock job.

Effenberg has had one management stint, at SC Paderborn, but he lasted just 15 matches before being sacked. The 49-year-old, who also turned out for Fiorentina and Borussia Monchengladbach during his playing career, won just two matches while in charge at the Benteler Arena. Despite replacing Effenberg, Paderborn suffered a second successive relegation and now ply their trade in Germany’s third tier.

Mixu Paatelainen gestures at Dundee fans during a Tayside derby at Tannadice. Picture: Getty Images

The former German international has been working as a pundit since leaving Paderborn but is believed to be keen on kickstarting his managerial career in Scotland, according to The Scottish Sun.

Paatelainen spent nine months as Kilmarnock boss, being appointed in June 2010. The club fought off competition from the Finland national side, and Scunthorpe, to hold on to the former Hibs striker before he was eventually tempted to take the top job with his homeland.

Despite being in charge for less than a season, Paatelainen still won the Football Writers’ manager of the year award for the 2010/11 season. Since leaving Rugby Park in March 2011, the Finn has managed Finland and Dundee United, whom he failed to save from relegation at the end of the 2015/16 season.

Costa, who spent 15 years at Porto, played under Jose Mourinho and had management stints at Braga, Olhanense and Academica in his homeland. He became manager of Romanian side CFR Cluj in 2011, before moving on to Cypriot outfits AEL Limassol (2012-2013) and Anorthosis (2013-2014). He then enjoyed a spell as manager of Pacos Ferreira in Portugal before managing the Gabon national team for two years. He followed this up with a short period at Tunisian side Sfaxien before returning for a third time to his homeland to manage Arouca.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Kilmarnock would cast the net far and wide to find a replacement for Lee McCulloch, who stepped down at the weekend with the Rugby Park side yet to win a game this season.

McCulloch had only been in charge on a permanent basis for three months after he replaced Lee Clark, who left to join in Bury in February.

With bookies having reportedly suspended betting on Paul Hartley taking the Falkirk job, Jim McIntyre could also be in the mix for the Kilmarnock post.