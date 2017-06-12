Scotland’s Greg Taylor selected in Toulon team of the tournament

Scotland starlet Greg Taylor has been selected in Toulon Tournament’s team of the tournament.

The Kilmarnock left-back started all five games as Scotland finished third in the competition and was voted fourth-best player in the competition.

The 19-year-old delivered an array of solid and combative performances. But he will be remembered most for his thumping goal to give Scotland their first ever win against Brazil at any age group.

The tournament’s website called Taylor a “monster of activity on the wing” and were impressed by his “indefatigable” workrate “without ever running out of steam”.

It follows on from a fine season at club level for Taylor, playing 38 games in all competitions.

He joins five English players, two each from Wales and Ivory Coast and a representative from Czech Republic.