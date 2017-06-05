Lee McCulloch ‘thrilled’ to be appointed Kilmarnock manager

Lee McCulloch is “thrilled” to be taking charge of Kilmarnock on a permanent basis after the club confirmed his promotion from interim manager.

The 39-year-old former Rangers man first served as Lee Clark’s number two but has been in position since the latter left in February.

McCulloch guided the team to eighth place in the Ladbrokes Premiership and was widely expected to land the post.

“I am thrilled to be taking on the role of manager at Kilmarnock. I have gained invaluable experience at the club, both as assistant manager and interim manager, and believe I am ready to take on the challenges of a Premiership manager,” he said.

McCulloch, who won 18 Scotland caps, added: “I am extremely grateful to have loyal, committed players and coaching staff, as well as the support of the board, staff and fans.”

Killie director Billy Bowie, added: “This is an excellent appointment for the club. Lee has gained the respect of everyone associated with Kilmarnock FC and we are delighted to be going forward with Lee as manager.

“I would urge fans to get behind Lee and the team as we enter an exciting new season.”

