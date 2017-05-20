Lee McCulloch set to become permanent Kilmarnock boss next week

Interim Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch says he will sit down with the board next week to thrash out a deal to become permanent manager after seeing his side sign off their Scottish Premiership campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Ross County.

McCulloch steered the club to safety after taking over from Lee Clark - who left to join Bury in February - but the former Rangers defender could not prevent Killie from slipping to a narrow loss on the final day of the season at Rugby Park.

Conor Sammon put the hosts ahead with a 10th-minute penalty but visiting striker Liam Boyce scored twice, taking his tally to 24 for the season, to earn victory for County and ensure his side finished best of the rest in the bottom half of the Scottish Premiership.

Despite the loss, optimism is high around Rugby Park after former chairman Michael Johnston - a man who has split opinion amongst the Killie support - stepped down on Friday, and now McCulloch says he will hold talks over his future with director Billy Bowie and the rest of the board.

Asked if it was a formality after Bowie had indicated that he wanted him to stay manager, McCulloch said: “If he is saying it it is probably going to happen.

“I will hopefully speak to Billy after the game. There is the 20th anniversary of the Scottish Cup success so all the staff and Billy and (company secretary) John (Kiltie) are going tonight.

“I’ll get a chance to arrange a meeting in the coming week, whenever he is free because he is a busy man, then we can sit down and plan to come to an agreement about the future of the club.”