Lee McCulloch: I’ve heard nothing from the Kilmarnock board

Lee McCulloch is waiting by his phone to discuss his Kilmarnock future.

The caretaker boss held off talks with Rugby Park chiefs until after the club’s Ladbrokes Premiership fate was decided.

But five days on from claiming the win over Inverness which guarantees them a 25th straight season in Scotland’s top division, he has yet to meet with the Killie directors.

McCulloch admits Saturday’s final game of the season at home to Ross County could be his last in charge.

He said: “I’ve not heard one thing, so as far as I’m aware I’ll take the team on Saturday and then see how it goes.

“I’ve always said from day one I’d love to sit down with the board and talk.

“I don’t know (if I’ll hear from the board soon). Saturday is the last day of the season, tomorrow is the last training day, so I’ll just wait and see if my phone rings.”

Asked if there was a danger a delay in confirming his appointment could hamper his ability to plan his squad for next season, he replied: “That’s one way to put it. If and when I get the call we’ll sit down and talk.”

McCulloch has already done enough in the eyes of many to merit the job after skilfully guiding his team away from the threat of relegation in the wake of Lee Clark’s surprise departure to Bury in February.

He could strengthen his case further if Killie can grab the win over County which would see them finish seventh.

That’s an all the more impressive feat given their worrying start to the campaign after Clark ripped up last season’s squad and brought in 16 new signings.

“We got beat off of Albion Rovers in the League Cup back in August, so there was a concern,” admitted McCulloch. “When you are bringing that many bodies together it always takes time to gel.

“But right now the lads are playing for each other as a unit. The togetherness in the dressing room is brilliant.”