Lee Clark vows to get more goals from Kilmarnock’s Jordan Jones

Kilmarnock manager Lee Clark reserved special praise for Jordan Jones and Gary Dicker as they starred in victory over Dundee, saying he thinks he can “add goals” to Jones’ game.

Goals by Rory McKenzie in the first half and Souleymane Coulibaly in the second earned the Ayrshire side a 2-0 Ladbrokes Premiership win which moves them up to sixth place in the table.

Meanwhile Dundee drop to tenth place after producing a lacklustre performance at Rugby Park.

Jones, a 22-year-old midfielder who joined on a free transfer in the summer, has been a regular for Killie this term without scoring.

Clark said: “Jordan Jones is showing his potential now. But I believe I can get more out of him.

“I believe I can add goals to his game. I think if he can do that, we’ll have a hell of a player on our hands. He’s starting to use his assets in the right way.

“Gary Dicker was outstanding today. His quality on the ball, his job in protecting the back four, getting in front of the big guy [Marcus] Haber from long goalkeeper kicks, he didn’t allow him to win the first header. I just thought he was outstanding for the whole game.

“He also had time to produce a little step-over in the corner. It might go down in the Guinness Book of Records as being the slowest step-over that’s ever been done.

“He’s asking if we can get it on the Soccer AM showboat highlights, but we might actually have to tell people it’s not in slow-mo.”

Dundee manager Paul Hartley admitted his side failed to live up to their recent form in the defeat and preferred to look forward to the busy fixture schedule prior to the winter break.

He said: “We’ve got a tough run before the break in January, so we want to get as many points as we can.

“You look at the table and you could throw a blanket over five or six of the teams.

“We’ve gone from sixth at the start of the day to tenth but there’s a point between four or five teams. So every win is vital.”

Hartley also singled out goalkeeper Scott Bain’s performance as he pulled off a series of stops to limit the loss to just two goals.

Hartley said: “He produced some great saves, but that’s what he’s there for and we know we can do that.

“Overall, we weren’t at our best today. I felt we were off the pace in terms of everybody.

“But the players over the past five or six weeks have been excellent.”